A Walla man who a week ago admitted to driving dangerously through central Albury has now put his hand up to several frauds, the most serious a $4000 scam.
Last week though Nathan James Neagle appeared in person to enter his guilty plea, whereas this week it was from jail.
There he will remain after the long-time illicit drug addict, who will turn 26 on Sunday, decided against applying for bail.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told Neagle withdrew the money from the victim's Bendigo Bank account at the Dean Street branch on October 31 at 12.30pm.
He told a teller he had forgotten his bank card and so was allowed, after producing the victim's licence, to withdraw the $4000.
Neagle had tried to use the man's card the previous day - it had long been reported missing and so was cancelled by the bank - to pay for $82.48 in fuel at a BP service station in Lavington.
After repeated taps of the card on an EFTPOS machine failed, Neagle showed the man's licence and said he would return to pay. He walked out and drove away.
The victim had lost his wallet at Griffith on August 21.
Police said Neagle, who admitted to five charges of dishonestly obtaining property by deception, "has an ongoing substance-abuse issue which appears to relate to his offending".
The victim discovered the money missing from his account on November 1.
He said he had not been to Albury, so the bank recommended he report the loss to police - the bank refunded him and police said the Bendigo Bank was seeking $4000 in compensation.
Neagle returned to the branch on the afternoon of November 1. He wanted more cash, but staff told him to wait then called police.
They refused to return the licence to a now-suspicious Neagle, who ran outside.
He committed three other petrol drive-off frauds, totalling $230.37, in late November.
Neagle will be sentenced on December 19, though that is predicated on a sentence assessment report being ready over his other charges.
If not he will be sentenced on January 16.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.