The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Former Murray Bushranger-O and M player Nick Murray extends Adelaide deal

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated December 7 2022 - 2:02pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adelaide's Nick Murray has played 29 games in his two season in the AFL, regularly marking the opposition's gun forwards. Picture by Getty Images

Henty product Nick Murray signed a two-year extension with Adelaide on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.