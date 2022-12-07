BEING the mayors of Albury and Wodonga has failed to draw more listeners to Kylie King and Kev Poulton's 2AY breakfast show, radio ratings have shown.
The pair's listener share fell 1.8 per cent from 11.4 in the last survey in December 2019 to 9.6 last month.
They trailled Hit 104.9's Matt Reynolds on 27.4, Triple M's Luisa Pelizzari and Al Shield (22.5), ABC Goulburn Murray's Sandra Moon (12.3) and Triple J (11.5).
IN OTHER NEWS:
Reynolds was producer for Hit's previous early morning hosts Tim Bolch and Jess Pantou who began steering a Geelong afternoon FM radio show in October.
He will make way for a new Hit breakfast team, Nick Feain and Jules Greenhalf who debut on-air from January 16 after moving from separate radio stations in Queensland.
Like Bolch and Pantou, the pair's show will be broadcast around Victoria and southern NSW from a studio in Albury.
Both 2AY and ABC Goulburn Murray suffered rating falls across all times of weekdays and on weekends.
There was a 2.7 per cent drop for Neil Mitchell's morning shift and a 3.2 per cent cut in listeners for Tom Elliott's afternoon show.
Both are relayed from Melbourne's 3AW to the 2AY airwaves.
ABC Goulburn Murray's breakfast shift lost 1.1 per cent of listeners with its biggest tumble of 8.7 coming in the evening shift which is hosted by David Astle, who is known on the Border through his hosting of the Winter Solstice event to aid survivors of suicide.
