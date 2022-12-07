A meatworks company in Wangaratta blamed for a stench hanging around Wangaratta for weeks has been issued a notice from the Environmental Protection Authority.
The EPA ordered multinational Van Hessen Australia to take immediate action to reduce foul odours escaping its property in South Wangaratta.
The vile stench forced the CFA to temporarily close its nearby training facility until the fumes have dissipated.
"The comfort and wellbeing of staff and volunteers who utilise the facility is our number one priority," a CFA spokesman said.
"Any upcoming courses at the site have been relocated where possible to another training site."
Van Hessen, a "leading global player in processing natural casings and meat products", operates a private wastewater treatment plant on the site.
The EPA's notice issued on Friday requires the company to make changes to their treatment processes to reduce odours.
"We have received a large number of complaints from the local community which has been badly affected by the odour," EPA North East regional manager Renee Palmer said.
"EPA licensed sites operate under strict regulations that protect human health and the environment.
"These regulations include the general environmental duty which requires anyone conducting activities that pose risks to human health and the environment to minimise those risks so far as reasonably practicable.
"Odour can cause discomfort and some people may want to remove themselves from the area if possible."
"Odour does not cause long term health issues and once removed, any ill-effects being felt should quickly reduce."
Ms Palmer said she expected the company to move quickly to implement the requirements of the notice.
"Should these measures not improve the situation then additional regulatory actions will be considered," she said.
EPA's legislation provides for sanctions ranging from fines of up to $396,000 through to licence suspension or cancellation.
Van Hessen Australia has been contacted for comment.
