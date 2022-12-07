Netball royalty is coming to Albury in the new year.
Caitlin Bassett, a two-time world champion and Commonwealth gold medalist with the Australian Diamonds, will speak at the SS&A Club on February 4.
The event is being hosted by Lavington Panthers.
"It's so exciting," A-grade coach Linda Charlton said.
"Getting access to elite players like that in this area is really difficult, mostly because of the travel expenses.
"I can't believe she's actually coming!
"Now that we have the under-15s in the Ovens and Murray, that was one of the reasons we wanted to hear from her.
"When you hear a story like that, it can be really inspirational.
"When you hear about her leadership skills and what it took to get there, it's so valuable hearing from people that have played at that elite level.
"She's like the elite of the elite so it'll be amazing."
Doors open at 5.30pm for a 6pm start, with tickets priced $100 which includes a two-course meal and music from One 2 Many Trio.
"It was actually the idea of our C-grade coach, Gary Kavanagh," Charlton explained.
"He comes from a soccer and Gaelic footy background so he thinks about things a bit differently.
"He had seen football clubs do this sort of stuff but he'd never seen a sportswomen's lunch kind of thing done so he had the idea and he's really driven it.
"We're so excited to host it because we think it's a nice way to give back to the netball community that we love being a part of.
"We've been talking about it for a long time so now that's happening, we're just thrilled."
