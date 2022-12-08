The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

North Albury drug addict has no memory of hitting 130km/h during late night chase

By Albury Court
December 8 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pursuit driver 'disgusts' himself in wake of dangers he posed to the community

A North Albury man languishing in jail while his own mother cares for his toddler son has expressed his revulsion at taking police on a high-speed pursuit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.