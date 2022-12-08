Pursuit driver 'disgusts' himself in wake of dangers he posed to the community

A North Albury man languishing in jail while his own mother cares for his toddler son has expressed his revulsion at taking police on a high-speed pursuit.
Albury Local Court was told Brendan Alan Dean Brennick had no memory of his dangerous run through the streets of greater Albury.
But in comments made during the preparation of a sentence assessment report, Brennick told of his regret for the dangers his driving posed to others and how "he was disgusted" with himself.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin made reference to the report in jailing Brennick for 18 months.
The 25-year-old hit speeds of 130km/h in the Mate Street, North Albury, 60km/h zone on September 2, just after 10pm.
Minutes later he flew around a blind corner in the stolen Toyota Hilux on the wrong side of the road as a car approached from the other direction.
It was here, on St James Crescent, that police terminated the pursuit because of the "extreme danger the driver was creating".
But a police helicopter, which had already been involved in following Brennick, continued to keep watch.
Brennick, who the court was told had substantial issues with illicit drugs, was followed as he drove the utility on to Ryan Road then across Lavington, Glenroy and North Albury.
He then headed north on Burrows Road, Lavington.
Police laid road spikes in Regina Avenue.
The spikes worked, though Brennick briefly continued on to Union Road and back into Regina Avenue.
The ute travelled for about 30 metres along a nature strip before stopping near the intersection of Gordon Grove.
Police said Brennick, wearing a black hooded jumper and shorts, got out and fled, but once again was still being monitored by police from above.
They saw him hiding in a nearby backyard and he was arrested at 10.45pm.
The ute was stolen during an aggravated break and enter in Mayfair Drive, Wodonga, early that same morning.
Brennick pleaded guilty to police pursuit, a second offence of disqualified driving and receiving property stolen outside of NSW.
He was handed a three-year driving ban in mid-2021 for negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.
Brennick has now been disqualified from driving for another two years, from January 1, 2024.
Ms McLaughlin imposed a non-parole period of 10 months, making him eligible for release on July 31, 2023.
