Cyndal Clarke thought she had mastitis.
It seemed to be a particularly bad bout of mastitis and it landed her in hospital in October when oral antibiotics didn't kick it.
The Barnawartha mum of three wasn't overly worried.
When her youngest daughter, Callie (now 1) was just a week old, she'd had mastitis in the other breast.
It's sort of par for the course when you've been breastfeeding "on and off" for the past six years.
"Your breasts change, they get lumpy, they go up and down, you get blocked milk ducts and mastitis, the 34-year-old says, matter-of-factly.
But when a five-day stay at Wodonga Hospital on IV antibiotics didn't work - and with her breast "inflamed and horrible" - the focus took a sharp turn.
There were discussions about an abscess (and needing to drain it) or the possibility of a cyst, "although I was young and there was no family history", Cyndal recalls.
The surgical registrar and surgical consultant hastily organised a raft of tests and scans.
"They did everything - ultrasound, mammogram, CT and MRI scans - in one day," she says.
It was the surgeons who would tell Cyndal she has a rare and aggressive breast cancer.
"It was an unusual way to find out," she concedes.
Get checked and find things before it's too late - before the word 'incurable' is something you need to understand.- Cyndal Clarke
Triple negative breast cancer accounts for 15 per cent of breast cancers, affecting about 2400 women each year.
This cancer is difficult to treat because it lacks all three of the receptors (oestrogen, progesterone and HER2) doctors can target with current cancer-treating medications, the Garvan Institute of Medical Research states.
Currently, this disease has no targeted treatment and also has a greater likelihood than other breast cancers of metastasising and spreading, and of recurring within five years.
"They told me not to google it," Cyndal says.
"They told me the type I have is bad; that it's fast growing and aggressive. It doubles in size every 45 days."
And, as it turns out, Cyndal has had it for years.
"All those changes in my breast were the cancer," she says.
"The breastfeeding, the mastitis ... hid it."
Ironically, when Cyndal had mastitis in the "good breast" a year ago, it was scanned for anything suspicious.
"They didn't check the unaffected boob," she laughs ruefully.
But the real "kick in the guts" was to come after a PET scan and appointment with her oncologist.
That's when Cyndal was told she had Stage 4 cancer.
It had spread "extensively" through her breast, into lymph nodes, there's a lesion on her liver and "tiny dots" on her lungs.
"I cried for two days, I just couldn't help it," Cyndal says.
"It was bad enough it was triple-negative breast cancer with limited treatment options ... but Stage 4 is incurable."
The news devastated Cyndal's 45-year-old husband Jordan, a fitter and turner with Ventia contractors.
"He's ex-army, so he's a stoic fella," she says.
"He was like, 'You're not going anywhere'.
"But (when we found out it was Stage 4), he broke down and said, 'I can't do this on my own'."
Together they have three young children - Scarlett, 6, Lockyer, 3, and little Callie - and Cyndal is also step-mum to Livv, 16, and Zane, 17.
Her oncology team at the Albury-Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre is working frantically to get Cyndal into an immunotherapy clinical trial.
Because of the extent of the cancer, there's no option to remove it, she explains.
"I can see and feel it all through my breast," she adds.
"Immunotherapy can add years to your life because it makes the chemo more effective: at Stage 4 it's about how much time they can give you."
But it's a ticking time bomb as Cyndal anxiously awaits screening results to test if she's eligible for the trial.
It's critical she start treatment straight away.
On Friday she learned her first round of chemo will start on December 21 - trial or not.
Immunotherapy can be expensive - like $60,000 a pop expensive - because it's not approved on the government's Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.
A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money to help with treatment costs and to relieve some of the stress, at least financially, for the family.
"I just want to do anything to get as much time with my family as possible," says Cyndal who has worked as a legal assistant and was completing a disability course at Wodonga TAFE before she had Callie.
"I know I'm going to be very sick but I'm more worried about how my family are going to cope."
While the older children understand what's going on, Cyndal says it's hard to explain it to the younger ones.
"I don't want them to know how bad it is," she admits.
"I've told my 6-year-old (daughter) it's cancer and that the doctors have to make me really sick to try and make me better.
"She's most concerned about the fact I'm going to lose my hair."
Cyndal has had her long dark hair chopped short to prepare for what lies ahead.
It's those awful little details that keep her awake at night.
"The 3am thoughts are the worst," she admits. "I think of all the what ifs ..."
So she goes to bed with a movie on at night and keeps herself busy and "in the moment" with the kids and Jordan during the day.
"I want to keep things as normal and in routine as possible," Cyndal says.
Although after those two terrible days of non-stop crying, Cyndal turned to Jordan and said they needed to get away for a break with the kids.
"We went to Werribee Zoo - I just needed not to think about it," she explains.
In the weeks since, Cyndal has resolved not to give in to despair or her fears about the future.
"Cancer is stealing so much of me already; I won't allow it to take more," she vows.
Family and friends are rallying around them - "we are lucky; there are a lot of nice people around us".
As the eldest of four sisters (three with children), Cyndal has made everyone get checked and she's undergone genetic testing to see if there's a predisposition for cancer in the kids.
"This has been in my body for a lot of years and regardless of the pushback from doctors, who say there's no family history and that I'm young, I'm saying if you're not right, get it checked," she says.
"Find things before it's too late - before the word 'incurable' is something you need to understand."
Cyndal has been scaffolded by "amazing" support from the health nurse at Indigo council and breast care nurse from the McGrath Foundation.
The health nurse helped with finding priority child care to attend appointments and relieve Jordan.
"Apparently having a terminal illness is not enough to get (subsidies for) child care from Centrelink," Cyndal says.
"There are so many emotionally ovewhelming things you have to do when you get cancer."
Having the McGrath nurse on hand to take notes at appointments and answer questions any time is a "godsend", says Cyndal, who can't speak highly enough of the work of this charity.
For now Cyndal is turning her attention to home, to enjoying the "simple" pleasures of their favourites things - like going for drives in the nearby Chiltern-Mt Pilot national park.
To finding time - when you don't know how much of it you have left.
To making memories.
"I just care about spending time with Jordan and the kids," Cyndal says, crying softly.
"I want my kids to remember me ... I want to be here as long as I can."
A note from the journalist: I spent over an hour interviewing this incredible mum. Stage 4 cancer is not curable but she's fighting for more time - more time with her husband and their young children. As two women, two mothers, we spoke and we connected and I have wept over the journey that lies ahead for this family. You see I know the path of incurable cancer and I know the value of time - and the lack of it. The chance to create precious lasting memories is priceless.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.