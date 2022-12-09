A note from the journalist: I spent over an hour interviewing this incredible mum. Stage 4 cancer is not curable but she's fighting for more time - more time with her husband and their young children. As two women, two mothers, we spoke and we connected and I have wept over the journey that lies ahead for this family. You see I know the path of incurable cancer and I know the value of time - and the lack of it. The chance to create precious lasting memories is priceless.

