Albury Racing Cub has been buoyed by the success of its first of two festive meetings last weekend.
After recently having four successive meetings abandoned due to wet weather, a huge crowd took advantage of the perfect weather.
Club chief executive officer, Steve Hetherton, said he was expecting the biggest crowd to attend a festive meet in the club's history this weekend.
"We were thrilled with the support last week but the great thing is this weekend will be the biggest crowd that we've ever had for one our festive meetings," Hetherton said.
"We have been inundated with bookings with a lot of businesses choosing to head to the races for their Christmas parties.
"Another pleasing thing about last weekend was there were a lot more racegoers who attended the meeting that weren't at a Christmas function but just wanted to enjoy a day at the races.
"It we get something similar again this week, it should be another great day with a great atmosphere.
"It looks like the weather will once again be under 30 degrees which will be perfect."
Similar to last weekend, there will be live music with 'Lion Bear' set to play from 3pm onwards.
Gates open at 11.30am with the first race a 1.41pm and the last at 5.36pm.
The seven race card has attracted 116 nominations with the final fields to be released on Thursday morning.
While not as big, the fields are expected to be a lot stronger this week with races worth $27,000 compared to $16,000.
