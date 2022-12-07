ALLOWING 16 and 17 year-olds to vote is not supported by Sussan Ley, but fellow Border politician Helen Haines is open to the concept.
The issue is up for debate after the Greens announced this week they would introduce a bill to federal Parliament next year to have the voting age lowered from 18.
"Young Australians make a vital contribution to our society, and having met with schools from my electorate on their visits to Parliament House for more than 20 years now, I am always impressed by their enthusiasm and advocacy," Ms Ley said.
"However, I do not support the voting age being lowered.
"This issue has been considered at length by the Parliament and has not found support."
A previous bid in 2018 by the Greens to drop the voting age stalled, however it has been revived by the party's youth spokesman Stephen Bates.
His bill would compel 16 and 17 year-olds to vote, but the electoral authority would have the discretion to waive fines for that cohort for an age-based reason.
Dr Haines is willing to consider the shift.
"This is an interesting and important proposal," Dr Haines said.
"I look forward to closely analysing the bill when it becomes public, and consulting with the young people of Indi about the change."
Albury youth mayor Lachie Carpenter, 17, supported extending the franchise to those below the age associated with adulthood.
"Young people deserve a voice and certainly have their opinions and takes on the issues that matter the most for them, so giving them a platform is good," Lachie said.
He said while not all young people were politically-engaged there was a growing awareness.
"In recent times there's been an increased interest around our climate and sustainability and also mental health is a big issue, for many young people it's close to home and of course education and how that looks going forward," Lachie said.
The year 11 Xavier High School student added he would like Ms Ley to take feedback on the proposal.
"I think it's always valuable to hear from those who the policy will affect, in this case young people," Lachie said.
"I think it would be good for her to consult with young people but whether she does, it's up to her."
Whether Mr Bates' bill succeeds or not is likely to depend on the attitude of the Labor Party.
It has not ruled out supporting the change and its former leader Bill Shorten spoke in favour of the switch in a 2015 speech.
