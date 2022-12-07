The Border Mail

Jordan Mallyon, Kayla Nisbet, Jack Martin and Jacob Hoffmann charged by Racing NSW stewards

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
Updated December 7 2022 - 6:03pm, first published 5:30pm
Kayla Nisbet

Three regular Southern District jockeys alongside a former Border boy have been charged by Racing NSW stewards with a string of gambling offences.

