A Border real estate agency continues to have success with midweek online auctions.
Ray White Albury North sold four of its six properties on offer on Tuesday.
The highlight was a two-hectare property on Perryman Lane at Table Top, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, which sold for $1.18 million.
Another four-bedroom, two-bathroom dwelling on Chatterton Place in West Albury went under the hammer for $935,000.
A three-bedroom, one-bathroom home on Wahroonga Road in Lavington was eventually snapped up for $380,000.
"Our numbers for registrations were quite strong and the bidding was excellent. A few of them went well above vendors' expectations and reserves," estate agent Andrea Lever said.
Meanwhile, a unit in a high-rise building on McDonald Road in Lavington sold for $195,000.
"The owner was thrilled with that result because it wasn't that long ago that they were selling for around the $110,000 mark," Ms Lever said.
"We auction every second Tuesday online, not on-site, so we're a little bit different to the norm.
"Our clearance rate is sitting at 87 per cent, which is much higher than the state average. We've done 144 online auctions since September last year.
"We've got another six auctions on December 20 and we've already got 13 lined up for the 31st of January."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
