The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Ray White Albury North sells Table Top, West Albury and Lavington properties on busy day of online auctions

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated December 8 2022 - 10:55am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Table Top property, set on two hectares, sold for more than $1 million in an online auction on Tuesday. Picture by Ray White Albury North

A Border real estate agency continues to have success with midweek online auctions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.