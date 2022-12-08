Danny Phegan and Robbie Mackinlay are both well known on the Border for their voices, riding ability not so much.
The singer and sporting commentator will trade their microphones for bikes next March as ambassadors of the third Sunshine Ride to raise funds for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund.
Both have been involved in the previous two editions of the 24-hour event, which will again be based out of Albury gym Adrenaline Boxing and Conditioning, and hope to play their part in surpassing the $70,000 target.
Mr Phegan said it was an honour to be one of the faces of the event.
"It's been a constant for us in our lives, because we appreciate our own lives and I think it's important to have a social conscience and give back as much as you can," he said.
"The regional cancer centre is such an important thing for this area and it keeps families together, so we'll do the best we can."
As well as clocking up the kilometres on the bike, Mr Phegan plans to perform for riders at various stages of the event.
"I'm not singing by popular demand," he laughed.
"If you can take people's minds off cycling and have a little bit of fun, the 24 hours goes much quicker."
Mr Mackinlay's brother, father and father-in-law died from cancer within a timespan of three years and he said the region was lucky to have a facility like the cancer centre.
"It's hard enough what people are going through without having to travel long distances, so since that's been here, it's a fantastic thing," he said.
"I'm one of the lucky ones that I'm still able to do something and be able to contribute. I feel very honoured to be asked to do this."
Police from both sides of the border will take part in the ride again next year, with officers from Wangaratta also expected to get involved for the first time.
Organiser Steve Ballard hoped to draw interest from other emergency services and has also thrown the gauntlet to other gyms, sporting clubs, businesses and individuals across the region to jump on a bike and ride for the cause.
Guru's Cafeteria and Pizzeria staff will complete the challenge from the front of the shop on Dean Street.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
