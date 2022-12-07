There's something unique about Null Deng.
Albury Wodonga Bandits' newest man is big bodied and big hearted, voicing a burning intent to make as large of an impact on the court as he hopes to do on it.
The towering 206cm small forward - of which there is a morsel of comedic irony attached to - is a youth worker in Sydney where he strives to make a difference among the local student populace.
Still only 22, Deng visited the border for a trial with the Bandits, and instantly fell in love with the region where he hopes to continue his mission of guidance.
"I drove down there to go for a trial and my agent had a good connection with coach Haydn (Kirkwood)," he said.
"I was just amazed by how friendly everyone was.
"Haydn invited me to go to one of the games between Wodonga and Albury which was fantastic - the crowd was amazing.
"It was great to see such a caring community down there supporting the game of basketball.
"I was like 'yeah, this is the community I want to be in'."
ALSO IN SPORT
Deng arrived in Australia from South Sudan on the cusp of turning 15.
Touching down in Blacktown, he hailed from a soccer background much like many of his countrymen, and pursued a future in the sport - until the South Sudanese Australian Basketball League caught his attention.
The tournament exhibited basketball in a way he'd never before seen, and coaxed his interest away from green grass and goals to the hardwood.
But it wouldn't be until another discerning factor which would shape his career presented itself in the form of Savannah Pride.
The Sydney-based community basketball initiative focuses on drawing African migrants onto the court from the concrete jungle, also helping them adjust to life in Australia.
It was here where Deng's journey truly began.
"They played these tournaments in every state almost twice a year, we'd come down there and support," he said.
"Being a soccer player, I was looking at this and thinking 'wow, this is amazing, I want to be a part of this'.
"I ended up joining Savannah Pride, coach Mayor Chagai took me in and worked with me to get better."
Through his time with the Pride, Deng found himself suiting up for Blacktown Storm's youth outfit in 2022.
Playing in the NSW Waratah League, averaging 16.36 points per game for a side which made it through to the first round of finals before losing out to Central Coast Crusaders.
Approaching the top age at the Storm meant Deng was chasing a move away from the club, and when Bandits cropped up as an option, he took it and ran.
"I was getting too old for the youth team (at the Storm) and the Bandits were the best option, Haydn called me down to have a look," he said.
"Even from the day I got there, the people were just amazing.
"They were really friendly, and then when I went to the stadium it was the same thing.
"My main strengths are anything from crossing the court to being able to play defence, shooting as well - anything to get the dub."
Deng hopes to touch down in Albury as soon as he can to join the group in preparation for the season's start on March 11.
But it's not just at Lauren Jackson Stadium where he wants to make waves.
Through his role as a youth worker, Deng indicated there's no such thing as a full time buzzer when it comes to setting an example.
"When we go and mentor kids at high school level, I try and be a great example for the youth everywhere I go."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.