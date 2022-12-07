Car crashes into Wodonga light pole, splitting it in half

A wayward vehicle has taken out a light pole during a crash in Wodonga.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Melrose Drive and Pearce Street about 8am on Thursday.
The NSW registered Holden appeared to have crashed into the concrete pole on the passenger side of the car.
The impact caused the structure to split, with the top half falling onto the road.
Police, firefighters and paramedics have attended the incident.
