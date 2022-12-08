It's was on for young and old.
Over the past six months Albury's youth with disabilities have been hosting morning teas with aged care residents, with both groups gaining plenty of goodwill.
The group of 10 young people organised a Christmas bash on Wednesday at National Foresters Grove in a gazebo adorned with Christmas decorations.
The young folk are NDIS participants at Omnia Inclusive Employment Solutions, which supports youth with disabilities to gain life and workplace skills.
The group of Lavington Residential Aged Care residents spent the morning making gingerbread houses with their NDIS friends.
Omnia Inclusive chief executive officer Deborrah Lambourne said: "It's wonderful to see our NDIS participants growing in confidence, engaging with their local community, and creating these meaningful relationships with the residents. Developing social and independence skills is an important part of our NDIS program.
"These youth NDIS participants in Albury have done a tremendous job welcoming the residents from the Lavington Residential Aged Care facility for these regular events, they're building on their skills and confidence and developing wonderful new friendships."
Ms Lambourne said the interactions were designed to give the older residents an opportunity to get out into the community to connect with others.
"It's also a chance for the young adults to build on their social skills and hospitality skills," she said.
"Through this activity, beautiful bonds have grown between the young and no-so-young, proving disability and the age gap is no barrier to meaningful friendships."
NDIS participant, Mitchell Sullivan, 20, from Wodonga said: "I have enjoyed bonding and making friends with residents because it helps the residents connect with the outside community."
Another participant, 18-year-old Jesse Harris from North Albury, said it gave her group and the residents a chance to go out in the community, chat with people and try new things.
Lavington Aged Care representative Deanna Firmer said the social interaction "energised residents" at the home.
