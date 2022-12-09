The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Corowa man told victim 'I want you dead' then refused to leave when ordered out

By Albury Court
December 10 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man smashed through glass sliding door to get at victim who feared being assaulted

A court has heard how a Corowa man forced his way into a flat by smashing a glass sliding door then yelled at the resident "I now damn well want you dead".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.