Man smashed through glass sliding door to get at victim who feared being assaulted

A court has heard how a Corowa man forced his way into a flat by smashing a glass sliding door then yelled at the resident "I now damn well want you dead".
"You're the reason I have lost everything," Zac Lee Williams shouted at the man, who repeatedly demanded he leave.
Williams raised his arms and puffed out his chest, so the victim picked up an axe handle he kept nearby for his protection.
Albury Local Court has heard the man backed himself into a corner as Williams refused to stop his advance.
In fear of being assaulted, the victim pushed Williams to the floor.
But in so doing, Williams grabbed the axe handle out of the victim's hands.
The man called Triple-0, though was unable to say anything because of what was happening.
In agreed Director of Public Prosecution facts, the court was told the commotion could be heard by the operator. After once again yelling at him to go, Williams left the unit.
The victim suffered minor lacerations to his fingers from the smashed sliding door.
Williams, 27, of Isabel Street, has been committed for sentence before the District Court in Albury.
That came after he pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated break and enter and commit a serious indictable offence.
The court was told the victim, 23, and Williams knew each other.
The victim was sitting on the couch in his Albert Street, Corowa, flat on April 24 about 6.40pm when he heard a loud knock on his front glass sliding door.
The curtains were drawn so he could not see who was outside.
"Who's that?" he yelled out, to which Williams responded: "It's me."
As soon as he said this, Williams punched the door causing it to smash.
The impact also caused the curtain to open, which allowed the victim to see Williams.
Williams reached in through the broken glass and unlocked the door, letting himself inside.
His case will be mentioned before Judge Sean Grant in the District Court on January 20, when a sentence date will be set.
