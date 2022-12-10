Wodonga drug dealing couple sentenced after raid at their property

A drug dealing couple caught with various substances and a firearm are set to be released from custody.
Lisa Tibos and Troy Blandthorn were arrested during a raid on their McFarland Road home in Wodonga on August 8.
A search found a cache of illegal goods including ice, cannabis, GHB, prescription medication, two guns and firearm parts.
Blandthorn had fled the property when police tried to gain entry, and was found with $3000 in cash in his track pants.
A nearby backpack contained a sawn-off pump-action rifle with ground down serial numbers, a handgun, ammunition magazines, and ammunition.
The pair have admitted to charges including drug dealing, and have been sentenced in the Wodonga Magistrates Court.
Tibos was ordered to serve a four-month term, having spent 116 days on remand.
Blandthorrn received the same term, plus an additional week for failing to give police access to his phone.
Both were also ordered to perform 100 hours of community work.
"Drug trafficking is a scourge in the community and creates long lasting misery, and places a significant burden on the community," magistrate Peter Dunn said in sentencing Tibos.
"Furthermore, the firearms are of significant concern."
Mr Dunn noted Blandthorn had more priors on his record.
His lawyer, Sally Wilson, said he had good prospects of rehabilitation and had acknowledged his wrongdoing.
