Wodonga drug dealing couple sentenced after raid at their property

By Wodonga Court
December 11 2022 - 2:30am
A police evidence photograph of a firearm belonging to Troy Blandthorn during a raid at his home in Wodonga in August. Blandthorn had tried to flee with the gun.

A drug dealing couple caught with various substances and a firearm are set to be released from custody.

