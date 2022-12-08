Rising interest rates and increasing cost of living pressures will make this Christmas as tough as any for families in need.
That's the message from Border-based The Carevan Foundation as it starts to prepare hundreds of hampers for families struggling to put food on the table this festive season.
Director Jacqui Partington said while the last two Christmases had been challenging, even more people would require support this year.
"With increasing interest rates and cost of living and the lack of affordable housing, it has really put more families at risk and it doesn't discriminate now," she said.
"I think this is going to be one of the toughest Christmases for a lot of people with a lack of income or disposable income.
"We're seeing a heap of new people come to us who maybe were just making ends meet and those basic needs are now considered luxuries to some of these families."
Drop-off points for Christmas donations have been set up at Wodonga Plaza, Myer Centrepoint, West End Plaza and Coles Lavington.
"Rather than supporting charities that are national where you donate and it goes to Melbourne or Sydney, we're trying to support local charities within the community," Wodonga Plaza centre manager Sarah Styles said.
"We've got Carevan, but we also have the Christmas gift wrapping helping Dunroamin Animal Rescue throughout the Albury region.
"It's good to support the charities who support the businesses all year round."
Ms Partington said any non-perishable food items and Christmas treats would be greatly appreciated.
"I think that's important, because for a lot of our families that we're trying to support, the essentials are pretty bare at the moment," she said.
"To give them a special treat or something they wouldn't normally get access to, I think is part of sharing that spirit and adding a bit of joy and a bit of happiness to their Christmases."
Ms Partington said for those who can't access drop-off points, cash donations or home collection can be arranged through The Carevan Foundation Facebook page or at carevan.com.au.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
