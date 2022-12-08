Osborne has added a touch of VFL class to its midfield.
Matt McGrory, who played state league football for GWS Giants, has joined the Tigers from Gungahlin Jets in AFL Canberra.
McGrory also has NEAFL experience and represented the Allies at the National Championships.
With this year's beaten Hume League grand finalists having lost Izaac McDonnell, Will Ryan and Jed Griffin, the arrival of McGrory comes as a major boost to Osborne coach Joel Mackie.
"We lost some midfield depth, moving away, so replacing that was a priority," Mackie said.
"Through a former player, Mick Driscoll, we were able to get hold of Matt and we're really pleased to get him on board for next year.
"He's been through the Giants academy and played some NEAFL stuff before.
"By all reports, he's a keen runner, not just a football player; he's a naturally fit person anyway so he'll bring a different look in that area.
"It's more depth in the midfield and his ability to run will hopefully give us some more run and carry through the middle."
ALSO IN SPORT
Gungahlin finished fifth in the six-team Canberra competition this year but McGrory will be competing at the opposite end of the ladder with Osborne.
"It feels like we are getting a good player but at the same time, he's only young," Mackie stressed.
"We feel, as a club, we can help develop him a bit more.
"It's going to be a different environment for him.
"He's probably done it tough for a while now, where he's from, but we feel we can give him a different view on football and hopefully a winning perspective."
With the return of Hayden Armstrong and George Alexander having added significant height to their forward line, Osborne's recruiting looks to be nearly complete.
"I'm really happy with how our list is coming together," Mackie said.
"We didn't leave it too late to sign the majority of our list up before the end of the season and we knew we were going to lose a couple that were moving away, so we couldn't help that.
"But to be able to get the likes of Alexander and Armstrong back and then top it off with McGrory, it really adds nicely to what we've already got.
"We're still reasonably young, we've got some good games into some good kids and we think they're only going to get better."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.