While the recent AFL Draft has changed a number of border football prospects' lives, the next crop of stars are pushing on.
A small cluster of rising talents have been selected for Victoria Country training camps at Essendons' The Hangar, running from today until Sunday.
Murray Bushranger Darcy Wilson is the sole local male representative to attend, less than a month after being named in the AFL Academy.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Wangaratta Rover is already eligible for next year's draft, and will be out to attract more eyes in the lead up to the 2023 under-18 national championships.
Fellow Bushrangers Paige Duffy and Kaylea Kobzan have been selected in the Vic Country girls' side, hoping to nail down a spot in Melissa Hickey's squad.
Players will be given an induction into high-performance and wellbeing programs, as well as receiving medical screenings, individual development plans in addition to regular training sessions.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.