Albury Racing Club has scrapped its upcoming Boxing Day meeting later this month in favour of a track renovation.
Club chief executive officer, Steve Hetherton, said Saturday's meeting would be the final meeting of the calendar year with the track renovation expected to take a month to complete.
"We have made the decision to not race on Boxing Day this year to allow us to do a full track renovation," Hetherton said.
"With the weather a bit cooler at the moment than it is typically in December, it is the opportune time for a full renovation.
"If everything goes to plan, it will take four weeks.
"So the last meeting will be on Saturday and then our next meeting now will be on January 10."
The renovation will ensure that the track surface is in pristine condition when the club hosts the Country Championships Qualifier on February 25.
The Championships Qualifier returns to Albury for the first time since 2019 after Wagga hosted the race meeting for the past two years.
The decision means there will be no live racing action Boxing Day on the Border for the first time in four years.
The club staged its inaugural Boxing Day meeting in 2019 after Racing Wodonga's decision to scrap its long-running tradition to race on the same day for the first time in 2018.
The meeting proved to be highly popular during its time at Wodonga with crowds of 3000 plus attending most years.
However, Albury has failed to attract similar numbers since taking over the race date.
Only 500 racegoers attended the inaugural Boxing Day meeting in 2019 after a scorching 40 plus degree day had patrons looking for cooler alternatives during their festive break.
The crowd almost doubled the following year with more favourable conditions.
The club attracted 600 racegoers last year.
Hetherton conceded the meeting hadn't grown as much as the club had initially hoped.
"The meeting was growing but it's fair to say not as much as we had anticipated," he said.
"I guess we would much rather lose Boxing Day compared to one of our race dates during the spring which are a lot more popular."
There is no guarantee the club will race again on Boxing Day next year with clouds hanging over the future of the meeting.
"The meeting is not certain to return," Hetherton said.
"It is something that we will have to discuss with Racing NSW and see what fits within their schedule."
The club will host a seven race card on Saturday.
