Albury Racing Club has scrapped its upcoming Boxing Day meeting

December 8 2022
Albury Racing Club has raced on Boxing Day for the past three years but has scrapped the meeting for this year in favour of a track renovation. Its last meeting for the calendar year will be on Saturday.

