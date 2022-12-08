A Wandiligong man whose first two Japanese encephalitis virus tests returned a positive result was told on Thursday an investigation has determined he does not have the virus.
After an official document viewed by The Border Mail showed Bernard Eden's second test two weeks ago returned a positive result, on Wednesday Mr Eden travelled to Myrtleford to undergo a third test.
He was told by the surgery there was sufficient blood from the samples they had taken on November 23 to conduct the latest test.
On Thursday after The Border Mail was told by the Victorian Health Department Mr Eden was negative, Mr Eden said no one had informed him of the latest result.
"Further investigations have determined this person is not a case of Japanese encephalitis virus," the department told The Border Mail. "There are currently no confirmed cases of Japanese encephalitis virus in humans or animals in Victoria."
Mr Eden, 78, said his GP told him his November 23 positive test determination could have resulted from his sample being tainted by a urinary infection.
He said he had been anxious for weeks over not knowing if he had contracted JEV through mosquito stings.
"When a woman gets a positive pregnancy test result, she knows whether she's pregnant or not, if you get a biopsy to test for cancer, you're told if it's malignant or benign," Mr Eden said.
"I don't understand why it took so long for me to get a straight answer about JEV.
"At least now I can focus on what has been wrong with me because I had all the symptoms of JEV."
