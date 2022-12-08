The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bernard Eden's JEV test results negative after agonising wait

TH
By Ted Howes
December 9 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bernard Eden is protected by screens at his mosquito-infested Wandiligong property. Picture by Mark Jesser

A Wandiligong man whose first two Japanese encephalitis virus tests returned a positive result was told on Thursday an investigation has determined he does not have the virus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.