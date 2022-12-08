The Border Mail
BEHIND THE SCENES: Corowa-Rutherglen's search for a coach and expected player exodus

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated December 8 2022 - 3:59pm, first published 3:30pm
The departure of coach Peter German and players like Cam Barrett and Cam Wilson, to rival clubs, has left Beau Longmire, Graham Hosier and Jason Marks facing an uphill task ahead of season 2023.

To say Corowa-Rutherglen are up against it this summer would be putting it mildly.

