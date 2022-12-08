You know Christmas is drawing near when a certain familiar figure in red appears.
And Santa will be a special guest this Sunday and next at the weekly Kiewa Street Market in Albury.
The Christmas markets will offer some seasonal treats along with the usual produce, craft, homemade and preloved items and collectables.
Santa himself, or perhaps a helper named Jim Sexton, yesterday encouraged people to attend.
"Santa and his elf will be making an appearance to hand out lollies to the children," he said.
"We're always looking for more stallholders and people to come down and enjoy fun on a Sunday morning."
Following the two Christmas specials, Kiewa Street Market will not be held on Sunday, December 25.
Santa needs to rest sometime, after all.
