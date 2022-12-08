The Border Mail

Leeton Harness Racing Club scraps heats for Breeders Plate

By Courtney Rees
Updated December 8 2022 - 2:00pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Jones celebrates Sugar Apple's win in the MIA Breeders Plate at Leeton last year. The 2YO feature will be run later this month on Boxing Day. PIcture by Daily Advertiser

Leeton will not run heats of the MIA Breeders Plate this year as the club continues to tinker with the time-honoured feature race for two-year-olds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.