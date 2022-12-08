The Border Mail
Wodonga bins melted by woman to steal laptops, court told

By Wodonga Court
Updated December 9 2022 - 8:32am, first published 8:30am
Tehya Jade Hanley is accused of damaging bins to take old laptops.

A woman accused of burning bins to gain access to old laptops has been arrested.

