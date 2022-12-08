A woman accused of burning bins to gain access to old laptops has been arrested.
Tehya Jade Hanley appeared in Wodonga court on Thursday, a short time after her arrest for alleged bin break-ins near Exact Computers.
It's alleged Hanley burnt the bins to bypass the locks on November 8.
Police believe she had been taking the items to fuel her meth addiction.
"It's been happening for some time," Sergeant Penny Lawler said.
Hanley, who appeared in the court dock, had been due in court on January 17 following a series of break-ins with her partner, Matthew Joseph Green.
Lawyer Sally Wilson said her client was on a waiting list for rehabilitation, but didn't have a date locked in.
Magistrate Ian Watkins bailed Hanley with the condition she not leave her family's Tallangatta home at night and not attend Wodonga.
