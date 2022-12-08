Essendon and Richmond great Kevin Sheedy will visit Chiltern next week to honour a titan of his home club.
George Hawkins, regarded by many as Prahran Football Club's greatest ever player, will have a headstone installed on his grave at Chiltern Cemetery on Friday, December 16, which has been unmarked since his death in 1979.
Chiltern premiership player John Lappin, who first met Hawkins in 1978, had in recent years visited his parents' grave when he noticed a rotten wooden cross to mark the Team of the Century full forward's place of burial.
He was shown a book on Victoria Football Association greats by Hawkins' wife, Monica, in 1979, where he learned of his achievements.
"George had never mentioned his own achievements to me, only that he had played football in Melbourne - what a superstar he must have been," Mr Lappin said.
Mr Lappin wrote to Sheedy, who played for Prahran before his VFL career, in 2017, to ask if the club would place a headstone on the gravesite of Hawkins, who is interred with his wife.
Five years later, through the efforts of Prahran president Tim Habel, it will come to fruition with he and Sheedy to unveil the plaque.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
