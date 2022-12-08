The Gary Colvin-trained Another One is the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) Horse of the Year for the 2021-22 season.
Another One was crowned the winner at the SDRA annual general meeting at Murrumbidgee Turf Club earlier this week.
The talented galloper was a short-priced favourite to win the award after winning the $500,000 Country Championships Final at Randwick in April.
Another One had eight starts last season for two wins and three minor placings.
He trumped other contenders including Mnementh, Takissacod and Zakeriz.
The Mitch Beer-trained Hardware Lane was voted SDRA 3YO of the Year.
Hardware Lane won a lucrative Highway at Hawkesbury in April to stamp himself as a galloper with a bright future.
The Tim Donnelly-trained Lunar Shoes narrowly edged out November Falls for the honour of SDRA 2YO of the Year title.
