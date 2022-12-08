The Border Mail

Gary Colvin-trained Another One crowned SDRA Horse of the Year

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated December 8 2022 - 4:43pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga trainer Gary Colvin with Another One.

The Gary Colvin-trained Another One is the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) Horse of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.