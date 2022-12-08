Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy says "it isn't always easy" despite easily winning his seat, which was declared yesterday, at the Victorian election
Two other North East seats, Benambra and Euroa, have yet to be offically declared.
"It isn't always easy being the MP, but I look forward to the challenges and being among the local communities from Cobram down to Falls Creek, and all the towns in between," he said.
"Democracy is alive and well, and I thank the VEC for their work in running the election.
"I also thank the other candidates for a respectful campaign, as well as my campaign team and volunteers for the work they put in.
"I am delighted and humbled to have been re-elected as the member for Ovens Valley again."
Mr McCurdy drew 52.11 per cent of the primary vote to beat Labor's Zuvele Leschen who garnered 20.74 per cent.
Meanwhile, former shadow attorney-general John Pesutto was yesterday voted in to lead the Victorian Liberals as the party looks to rebuild after its third election loss.
Liberal MPs elected Mr Pesutto to replace Matthew Guy in a secret ballot during a party room meeting yesterday, beating out Berwick MP Brad Battin.
Thirty-three MPs and candidates were invited to the party room meeting, though it was not known if all attended.
Liberal member for Benambra Bill Tilley's office confirmed Mr Tilley was at the meeting but declined to comment further. Benambra will be declared this morning.
Caulfield MP David Southwick was re-elected deputy leader, shadow health spokeswoman Georgie Crozier elevated to upper house leader and transport infrastructure spokesman Matt Bach her deputy.
Mr Pesutto would not reveal the result of the ballot but said the leadership team was humbled by their election.
"It means a lot to be given this opportunity by our party colleagues," he said."
