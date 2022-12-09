Be aware of the pitfalls of Australia's ruminant feed ban | Vet Talk

Most producers are already fully aware of the ruminant feed ban, which has been in place in Australia for more than 25 years.
It refers to the banning of the feeding of restricted animal material (RAM) to ruminants like sheep and cattle.
You will see reference to the ban and the presence or absence of RAM on the label of any bag of stock feed.
The ban was introduced to help ensure Australia's ongoing freedom from 'Mad Cow' disease, also known as bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE).
The ban ensures that even if the disease agent were introduced to Australia, it would not be able to establish a cycle of infection and result in disease.
In other words, the ban is protecting public and animal health, and the interests of our export trade.
Detections of BSE overseas have led to trading restrictions, with significant detrimental impacts on affected farmers and industry.
RAM is defined as any material taken from a vertebrate animal including meat, meat and bone meal, blood meal, fish meal, poultry meal and feather meal, manure, and compounded feeds made from these products.
Tallow, gelatin, milk, and milk products are not considered to be RAM.
Unfortunately, there have been instances where producers have inadvertently exposed their livestock to RAM.
The scenarios have included exposure of livestock to piles of poultry litter, and to offal, plus feeding bakery or restaurant waste or surplus, such as livestock waste vegetable oil that contained meat. All these scenarios later affected the producer's ability to trade that livestock.
The take-home message is to consider whether any new source of feed you are planning to use contains RAM before introducing it to your livestock.
