Baranduda woman stands accused of crossing to wrong side of the road before crash

By Albury Court
Updated December 9 2022 - 8:26pm, first published 7:30pm
Louise M. Thornton

A Baranduda woman has been committed to stand trial over allegations related to the death of a man in a fatal crash a year ago.

