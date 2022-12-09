A Baranduda woman has been committed to stand trial over allegations related to the death of a man in a fatal crash a year ago.
Louise M.Thornton appeared briefly in Albury Local Court this week on several charges.
Thornton, 64, of Pro Hart Drive, pleaded not guilty before magistrate Sally McLaughlin in relation to a crash on the Alpine Way in the Geehi area, south of Khancoban, on December 18, 2021, at 10.20am.
Another motorist, Roy Wilson, lost his life in the collision.
Ms McLaughlin committed Thornton to stand trial in the District Court in Albury on three charges.
Two other charges will also travel to the District Court to be considered as part of the overall sentencing process.
Director of Public Prosecutions representative Ben Edye told Ms McLaughlin that the trial would be conducted on the charges of dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and cause bodily harm by misconduct.
That third charge related to injuries suffered by another man.
It has been alleged by the Crown that the collision happened as a result of Thornton's car crossing to the incorrect side of the road.
The two other charges are negligent driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.
Thornton, who was represented by a lawyer in court, made no comment during her committal and promptly left the courtroom when the District Court arraignment date was set by Ms McLaughlin.
The case will be next mentioned, before Judge Sean Grant, on February 3.
Ms McLaughlin informed Thornton that it was on this day that a date would be set for her trial.
