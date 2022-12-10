Final rural Vic election results are intriguing

A local recalled that, in 1868, he and his father had been invited to Smith's farm to inspect a chance seedling that had sprung near a creek. Smith had dumped there, among the ferns, the remains of French crab apples. Another story recounted that Smith had been testing French crab apples for cooking, and, throwing the apple cores out her window as she worked, found the new cultivar had sprung up beneath her windowsill. Whatever the case, Smith took it upon herself to propagate the new cultivar on her property, finding the apples good for cooking and general consumption.