Final rural Vic election results are intriguing

The declaration of the Victorian election result is done and just about dusted, and a rural focus resulted in some interesting outcomes.
The independents in Mildura and Shepparton bit the dust, predictably falling to the Nationals.
An examination of the figures shows it was a crashing Labor vote that contributed to their demise. The count shows that in Shepparton, Labor gained 7.1 per cent and in Mildura, 6.02 per cent. Also tumbling was the Greens vote, by 2.28 per cent in Shepparton and 2.17 per cent in Mildura.
Also denting the hopes of the independent cause was Liberal Bill Tilley's performance in Benambra, seeing off a very strong independent challenge from Jacqui Hawkins. Her hopes were dashed with Labor only gleaning 12.77 per cent and the Greens, 3.86 per cent.
In Eildon, Cindy McLeish took her Liberal margin from a perilous less than 1 per cent to an amazing 7 per cent, demonstrating what a hard-working connected local member can achieve.
The returned Dan Andrews government is unlikely to turn around the slide in the Labor and Greens vote in rural electorates, should credentialed independents front up. Federally, Indi is the only independent light flickering in rural Victoria.
The iconic jingle "football, meat pies, kangaroos and Holden cars" may be a rip-off of a US version, but there is no doubt our very own Granny Smith apple is very much appreciated in the land of the Star Spangled Banner.
As in Australia, Granny Smiths are prized as a cooking apple. And the Americans consume a veritable pile of apple pie, much the same as we devour meat pies.
The yarn about the Granny Smith is well known, but for those not in the know it originated in Sydney's Eastwood in 1868. Its discoverer, Maria Ann Smith, had immigrated to the district from East Sussex in 1839 with her husband Thomas. They bought a small orchard in 1855-56 and began cultivating fruit. Smith had eight children and was a prominent figure in the district, earning the nickname "Granny".
A local recalled that, in 1868, he and his father had been invited to Smith's farm to inspect a chance seedling that had sprung near a creek. Smith had dumped there, among the ferns, the remains of French crab apples. Another story recounted that Smith had been testing French crab apples for cooking, and, throwing the apple cores out her window as she worked, found the new cultivar had sprung up beneath her windowsill. Whatever the case, Smith took it upon herself to propagate the new cultivar on her property, finding the apples good for cooking and general consumption.
