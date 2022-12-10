Warmer weather on the way for Border and North East

Last month completed an exceptionally wet November at many places in our region, for the second successive year.
Wet Novembers of more than 150mm were recorded not only in Albury, but further afield at Forbes, Condobolin, Orange, Cowra, Parkes, Gooloogong, Bathurst and Coonabarabran.
Just 11 years ago, there were back to back very wet Novembers at these places in 2010 and 2011. This pair of very wet Novembers led to a very wet period from January to early March 2012, not only in our regions to well into outback Queensland with floods at Roma and St George. There could well be a repeat of this up to March 2023, possibly more likely from Forbes down to Albury with large areas still covered by flood waters inducing higher humidity.
With many weather events matching those of 1916 and 1917 over the last few months from Queensland right down to Tasmania, it is more likely that the coming summer season will be wetter and cooler than normal in our regions.
Despite November being a relatively dry month in Queensland, heavy rain in Townsville the last week of November has resulted in being the fourth-wettest November in 152 years with 293mm.
The summer of 1917-18 was slightly warmer than normal in Victoria, mainly due to a heat wave from the third to fourth week of December; the highest temperature of 38.5 degrees came before heavy rain near the end of December.
That January was a warm to hot and humid month, with some hot days to 38 degrees during the first week and more hot days during the fourth week, then heavy rain and thunderstorms at the end of January. But February 1918 was notably colder.
The first warm to hot day of this summer occurred in North East Victoria last Sunday, with maximums of 32 or 33 degrees. A very active cool change arrived by early Monday morning with strong winds and a notable drop in temperatures.
A weak high-pressure system in the bight region has been slow moving, but another active cold front is advancing fairly quickly and is likely to lead to more cool conditions up to next weekend. Another low pressure over inland Western Australia is likely to bring rain and thunder to Victoria by early next week. It will be the third week of this month when the next hot days arrive which then may last up to Christmas.
Fierce heatwave conditions of up to 45 degrees have invaded the Pilbara region of Western Australia, and some of this heat has already reached western areas of Queensland and the northern part of South Australia. This extreme heat will not reach Victoria this time.
