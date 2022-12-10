Warmer weather on the way for Border and North East

Just 11 years ago, there were back to back very wet Novembers at these places in 2010 and 2011. This pair of very wet Novembers led to a very wet period from January to early March 2012, not only in our regions to well into outback Queensland with floods at Roma and St George. There could well be a repeat of this up to March 2023, possibly more likely from Forbes down to Albury with large areas still covered by flood waters inducing higher humidity.

