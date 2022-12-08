Nathan Rhodes has rediscovered his love of football and the feeling is contagious.
The 29-year-old has found a new lease of life at CDHBU, the club where he's played more than 100 senior games.
Rhodes is now sharing the journey with his three-year-old daughter Layla, whose passion for the Power grows with every passing week.
"It's like a family out there and my family's been there from day dot," Rhodes said.
"We were Daysdale people from the start so when that merged, we were a part of it.
"My Mum and grandparents were all part of that.
"Mum's an ex-netball president so it's always been part of our lives.
"Now my daughter's growing up and she loves going out to the footy, she loves wearing her jumper to footy each week.
"To see her light up every time we say we're going to footy is just magic.
"She just loves being out there, being around all the other kids and getting around all the families."
Rhodes, who spent four years playing for Corowa-Rutherglen in the Ovens and Murray, finished runner-up in the Power's best and fairest this year and has quietly become one of the best midfielders in the Hume League.
He was named in CDHBU's best players nine times in 2022 and is now playing the game with smile on his face.
"I've been enjoying it a lot," Rhodes said.
"It was one of my better years and the last couple of years, I hadn't enjoyed footy as much.
"I had a year off, a couple of years back, and that helped me get back into the swing of things.
"It's given me a new lease on footy, I suppose.
"I'd done it for so long, I just needed that break.
"I did my shoulder in the end and I was forced to have the year off, came back for the end of 2019 and then 2020 was called off.
"The last couple of years, I've got back into it quite a lot."
Rhodes has also played cricket for Corowa but decided to focus purely on footy this time last year.
"It was probably the first time I've done a full pre-season since I was 22," he said.
"Usually you're training for cricket so you can't make it to footy training and vice versa.
"It makes a massive difference when you're properly fit, you feel more comfortable running along the ground and running out games."
CDHBU will be coached by Kyle Docherty in 2023 and Rhodes believes the club is as important now as ever.
"You don't see the farmers all year but then footy comes around and all the farmers get out there and they chat to each other," he said.
"It's just a good vibe to be a part of.
"Doc will take it in his stride, I reckon.
"We haven't got big recruits as such but our young blokes will be a bit older and a bit bigger."
