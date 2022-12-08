Six things to do on the Border, December 10 - 11

ROLL UP
Borderville, Circus in the Square: Part 2, QEII Square, Albury, Saturday, December 10, 11.30am, 5.30pm and 7pm
If you missed the part 1 of this show last weekend in Wodonga, this is your second chance! More than 30 acrobats will be unleashed for a spectacular outdoor performance in QEII Square this Saturday. There's three shows at different times throughout the day - and it's free - so find a comfortable patch of grass and get ready to marvel at the energy and skill of Australia's leading young circus artists.
WALK UP
Christmas Light Displays, homes across the Border and North East, Saturday, December 10, and Sunday, December 11, after dark
So many residents on the Border have gone to extreme lengths this year to decorate their homes in the brightest, most sparkly, most impressive Christmas lights and decorations. Think reindeer on rooves, blow up snowmen and chubby Santa on the lawns! For best viewing wait until it's dark, and use The Border Mail's map (on website) to find out which houses are showing the Christmas spirit. Some homes are also using their displays to raise money for various causes, so maybe take a few loose coins as well.
SHOP UP
Holbrook Christmas Twighlight Shopping and Festivities, Holbrook, Saturday, December 10, 5.30pm to 8.30pm
Christmas is getting nearer and if you have any presents you still need to buy, then what better opportunity than late night shopping...in Holbrook?! The town's shops will be staying open late on Saturday and there'll also be food and drink, market stalls, live music, Santa photos and games for kids. The kids can entertain themselves, while you do some sneaky shopping!
SOAK UP
Sunday Funday at Cofield Wines, Cofield Winery, Rutherglen, Sunday, December 11, 12pm to 4pm
Musician Josh Campbell will be playing live music on the lawns at Cofield Wines, while the Wine Bar will be serving. For the kids there'll be a jumping castle, face painting and plenty of outdoor games to enjoy. Grab some friends of take the family!
LISTEN UP
Benny Williams, McEvoy Tavern, Eldorado, Sunday, December 11, from 1.30pm
Looking for something different? Want to get out of the hustle and bustle of town Christmas shopping? The go for a drive out to Eldorado and pull up a chair at 'the smallest pub in Victoria'. Guitarist Benny Williams will be playing live, so it's relax while taking in his smooth voice.
GIVE UP
Community giving, wherever, whenever
Christmas will be tough this year for some families, but there's lots of ways you can help out and give back. Can you give away your items or time? Get in touch with groups like Carevan, social media community 'giving posts', FoodShare and check on your neighbours. Make Christmas special for the whole community.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
