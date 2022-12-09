The Border Mail
City2City fun run follows familiar path to support Albury Wodonga Health

By Local News
Updated December 9 2022 - 3:10pm, first published 3:00pm
John Roberts (City2City committee volunteer coordinator) Gina Bladon (AWH Foundation manager) Michelle Hudson (City2City committee chair) Stephen Cappello (Hume Bank chief executive) Clare Rowland (Hume Bank) and Wayne Williams (City2City committee course director) are raring to go at Thursday's launch of the 2023 City2City. Picture supplied

A traditional, pre-COVID course will be used once again when a major Albury Wodonga Health fundraiser returns next year.

