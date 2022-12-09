A traditional, pre-COVID course will be used once again when a major Albury Wodonga Health fundraiser returns next year.
The Hume Bank City2City fun run and walk will be held on Sunday, February 19, with registrations now open.
"Fortunately, it doesn't look like the course has been impacted by the recent floodwaters and certainly by February 19, it will be back in great shape."
The event includes fun runs of 15, 10 and 7.5 kilometres as well as the 10km/7.5km walk and talk.
Proceeds from the 2023 event will fund an additional Meytec Teledoc machine, which will give the Wodonga emergency department access to the Victorian Stroke Telemedicine program.
The VST is a service that allows acute stroke patients to be assessed by a neurologist remotely, with the assistance of an Albury Wodonga Health medical registrar.
"AWH staff will be recognisable by their special gold bibs and are the VIPs of the event," he said.
