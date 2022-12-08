Firefighter's vehicle broken into at Albury station while on duty

Police are investigating a car break-in and theft involving an on-duty emergency worker overnight.
A firefighter's vehicle was targeted at the Mate Street fire station on Thursday night or Friday morning.
A thief broke into the vehicle in a rear car park, and took a camera and a tripod.
Station officer Simon Huggett said it was a disappointing incident, particularly given that the firefighter was working at the time.
"They broke a side window," he said.
"It's been reported to police and they're looking into it."
There have been several similar recent incidents targeting the station and fire crews.
Anyone with information can call police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
