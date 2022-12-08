The Border Mail
Firefighter's vehicle broken into at Albury station while on duty

By Blair Thomson
Updated December 9 2022 - 9:09am, first published 9:04am
Police are investigating a car break-in and theft involving an on-duty emergency worker overnight.

