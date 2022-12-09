The Border Mail

Trainer Donna Scott set to saddle-up a stable high 13 runners at Albury meeting

By Graeme White
Updated December 9 2022 - 5:00pm, first published 4:30pm
Albury trainer Donna Scott is set to have 13 runners at Albury today which is a personal best for the stable.

Trainer Donna Scott will saddle up a stable high 13 runners at Albury on Saturday with some impressive recent winners amongst her list of contenders at the Christmas Party meeting.

