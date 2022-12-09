Trainer Donna Scott will saddle up a stable high 13 runners at Albury on Saturday with some impressive recent winners amongst her list of contenders at the Christmas Party meeting.
The number 13 is said to be lucky for some and Scott is hopeful that what looks a winning team on paper transforms into race day success.
"I haven't had that many runners before and the horses are ready to go and race after some frustrating times having them ready to go but missing starts for various reasons," she said.
"It's a bit unfortunate for some of the owners that I have multiple runners in some races, but they are all in the right class and are ready to race."
Albury jockey Simon Miller will partner four of Scott's main hopefuls in Snap Book, Improper, Our Last Cash and Clever Art.
Snap Book was having only his second start when he destroyed his opposition in the closing stages of his maiden victory at Canberra at odds of $81.
The lightly-raced gelding is set to contest the $27,000 Class One Handicap, (1500m) and has drawn awkwardly in gate 11.
"There is a bit of pressure on with him because some people might think it was a fluke," Scott said.
"I just thought he might have needed another start or two that day so I don't want to get too carried away with him just yet.
"He has trained on well and it will be interesting to see what he brings to the races this time."
Scott knows exactly what she will see from La Sante who will race against stablemates Our Last Cash and Gottaluvtrucks in the $27,000 Benchmark 66 Handicap, (1175m).
La Sante was also an acceptor at Kembla Grange on Saturday, but after drawing wide there will run with 61 kilograms after the claim for apprentice jockey Fiona Sandkuhl.
Talented mare Well In Sight also makes her way back at her home track where she boasts the perfect record of three wins from as many starts.
Well In Sight resumes from a 17-week break and has drawn barrier three.
She was last seen at Kembla Grange in August when she finished seventh behind Burning Need which has since won two more races.
Scott hopes to train her share of winners with some in-form gallopers and pinpointed La Sante as her best hope on the seven race card.
"I think La Sante is my best winning chance along with Improper and Clever Art," she said.
"La Sante is very honest and he is good at the distance.
"Improper won her maiden well over 900 metres at Albury and the distance suits because all she wants to do is run.
"It was a strong wind when she was beaten at Wagga and back to her home track at the right distance suits her.
"Clever Art is resuming after winning at Albury in winter and I like her chances in a very strong Class 1 race."
ALSO IN SPORT
Recent winners Smart Poppy, Intense Effort, Jack's All Magic and the resuming Bianco Vilano have all shown talent and add extra interest to a strong line-up.
The Kym Davison-trained Jack's All Magic overcome trouble last-start at Wagga but finished powerfully to score a dominate win.
Bianco Vilano contested the Albury Guineas last preparation.
