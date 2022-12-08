The builder of a North East resort has topped two categories at a state awards ceremony for property development.
Lotus Living recently took out the masterplanned development and judges honours for regional Victoria at the Urban Development Institute of Australia Awards for Excellence for its build of Silverwoods Golf and Lifestyle Resort at Yarrawonga, which sits alongside Lake Mulwala.
A key feature of the resort is Black Bull Golf Course, an 18-hole layout co-designed by five-time major champion Peter Thomson.
The development has 800 residential lots, which also includes 150 dwellings within the Seniors Living Retirement Village, while The Sebel Yarrawonga houses luxury rooms, a range of restaurants, a wellness centre, infinity pool, gym and tennis courts.
Project director of Lotus Living owners Bozzo Group, Shaun Barber, said he was honoured to accept the award.
"Lotus Living has always been a family company with strong ties to the farming industry. We truly believe in the power of creating communities with genuine heart and soul, as we have done at the Silverwoods Resort in Yarrawonga," he said.
"We are proud to have created a place that brings joy to residents and visitors alike, through a balanced residential and resort offering where a sense of belonging characteristic of a humble country town is captured."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
