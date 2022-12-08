The Border Mail
Yarrawonga's Silverwoods Golf and Lifestyle Resort builder Lotus Living picks up pair of state awards

By Beau Greenway
Updated December 9 2022 - 10:14am, first published 9:30am
Yarrawonga's Silverwoods Golf and Lifestyle Resort topped two categories for regional Victoria at the Urban Development Institute of Australia Awards for Excellence. Picture supplied

The builder of a North East resort has topped two categories at a state awards ceremony for property development.

