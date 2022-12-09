League officials insist the correct measures are in place to avoid a two-tier split within the Ovens and Murray.
Wangaratta, Yarrawonga and Albury, this year's top three, have all picked up key players from clubs who finished below them on the ladder in 2022.
Corowa-Rutherglen this week voiced their disappointment at the trend, which will contribute in part to a predicted mass exodus of players from John Foord Oval this summer.
The gap between the Roos and those top sides looks certain to widen as a result but new Ovens and Murray general manager Kane Arendarcikas is confident the league will not become lop-sided.
"In an ideal world, you'd like everyone to have their turn," he said.
"As a 10-team competition, if we had a new premier every 10 years, that would be ideal, and we strive to make the competition as even as possible.
"But clubs have got their due diligence to do in regards to recruiting and things like that.
"We just try to put measures in place around that to make sure it's being done the correct way, as per our guidance from AFL Victoria down.
"Look, there will always be teams at the top and there will always be teams at the bottom but the thing I was heartened by is you look at North Albury and a club like Wodonga, they were actually right in the mix coming towards the back end of the season, even Wodonga Raiders, so I think those few clubs that may have been down near the bottom might push up a bit this year.
"But then there will be other clubs that have to fill those lower positions.
"It's a competition, everyone wants to be up there and everyone wants to be winning all the time but I'm pretty bullish about the measures we've put in place.
"North Albury, Raiders, Wodonga, even Lavington last year were knocking on the door with a pretty young side so I'm really excited to see what those sort of clubs can do to push their way up the ladder again."
Arendarcikas believes the league will even out more over time.
"It's a work in progress," he said.
"When you talk about things like player points and salary cap, other leagues have probably had a longer sample size to have a look at.
"Our league is getting close to that 10 to 15-year process under that system, where we'll actually see it balance out the longer we stick at it.
"There's some tweaking needed and we work with AFL Victoria and AFL NEB to give feedback on what our clubs are experiencing.
"But the longer that system goes, there's equity there, there's rules in place and hopefully clubs can manage their list within that and have their turn when it's their turn to have a tilt at it."
