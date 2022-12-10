The demand for families to outsource Christmas cooking to spend more time with loved ones during the festive season continues to grow.
Five Border and North East eateries have started taking Christmas orders in recent days, offering a range of options from platters, salads and main meals to desserts.
Rutherglen's Savoy Truffle Co have been flooded with requests for Christmas Day and beyond through online platform Cookaborough.
"We've had a really good response to it. People are being able to outsource some of the labour involved because they are tired enough as it is," co-owner Joe Duncan said.
"We've been organising lots of cakes and side salads to make it easy for people not just for Christmas Day, but also for all the barbecue events that people tend to go to over that busy period.
"Everyone likes to bring something along, so it's just been taking a lot of stress out of it for people so they can focus on other things.
"It's that last week before Christmas where there's always a mad rush. People are thinking it is still a little bit away, but then that intensity starts to arrive."
Cookaborough co-founder Lyndon Galvin said Albury businesses Ebden and Olive, Meraki Kitchen and Kilter had also come on board, along with Wodonga-based Pinchos Catering and Andiamo Street Food.
"They've all got beautiful Christmas menus. Often they do hams and turkeys and salads and you get a chance to pre-order them, pick them up or have them delivered on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day," he said.
"Every week, they essentially provide menus to their customers to outsource home cooking and the last two Christmases there's just been a really big push towards helping.
"It's really affordable in terms of what you get versus what you have to pay for it."
Mr Duncan said the online model had helped his business grow, despite it opening before Victoria was plunged into several months of COVID-19 lockdowns.
"It was a good way to engage with people. The Victorians that couldn't go out to restaurants were getting home deliveries and are still supporting us," he said.
Meanwhile, a Lavington candle store has embraced the growing popularity of a Christmas character by organising a visit from The Grinch on Saturday.
Wicked Eromas and Co owner Kristy Edmiston said there had been a huge response from the community since she posted about the visitor on her business' Facebook page this week.
"I've got someone to dress up and he's very committed. He's been studying The Grinch and he does a great impersonation," she said.
"We've had so many people respond on Facebook saying they're going to be there, even some people from Wagga."
The Grinch will be in store at Lavington Square from 12.30pm until 1.30pm.
