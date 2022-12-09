The Border Mail
Border and North East mourning the loss of Roger Lescun

By Andrew Moir
Updated December 9 2022 - 4:07pm, first published 11:12am
Roger Lescun had a number of passions, particularly his family, along with umpiring and racehorses. He passed away after a short illness.

Roger Lescun's family knew he had a kind and loving nature.

