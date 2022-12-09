Roger Lescun's family knew he had a kind and loving nature.
His six children, 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren grew up knowing these qualities in him.
But an at-risk youngster saw something in Roger that, perhaps, he had never experienced.
The teen was part of Midnight Basketball, a national initiative which provided a safe haven and Roger's Rotary Club of Albury Hume was one of the Border hosts
"Some of those boys were quite a handful when they started Midnight Basketball, and over time I think they looked up to Roger," his wife Pat recalled this week.
"I remember when we were at the Nail Can Hill Run, one of the boys came up and had a long chat with Roger so, yes, I think he might have had some impression on his life."
Sadly, Roger passed away late last month and his funeral was held at Albury's St Patrick's Catholic Church on Monday. He was 82 and had battled a short illness.
He loved his family. Loved dressing up as Santa at Christmas, singing in the car with his grandchildren and doing Donald Duck impersonations.
"He was strict, but fair," Pat said.
Roger grew up just a drop kick away from Collingwood's Victoria Park, so he had no option but to love the Pies.
Interestingly for an inner-city kid, he also had a passion for the land, perhaps from his time visiting family in the country.
He bought his first block of land at 15 and grew potatoes and rhubarb. And then put himself through Longerenong Ag College, near Horsham, by labouring, roofing, bricklaying.
He met Pat, "he always called me Tricia", at Horsham in 1960. He told a friend, 'that's the girl I'm going to marry'.
"That's what my children have told me, it's probably only private between Roger and the children," she laughed.
They married in 1962 and celebrated 60 years with a trip to Broken Hill - "Roger always wanted to go there" - in March.
The couple moved to Albury in 1967 and, three years later, Roger joined AMP, staying in the financial industry until retirement at 79, in 2019.
An Albury Umpires League life member, he almost always held an official position.
"Initially, he started umpiring to help our bank account because we had no money when we married," Pat offered.
"He loved the people he met and made lots of friends through umpiring."
Roger umpired around 1600 games, possibly an Australian record.
He also loved racehorses and had around 15 winners, the most notable being Top Decision.
