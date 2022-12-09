Albury trainer Kym Davison is quietly confident all three of his stable runners should acquit themselves well at Albury on Saturday.
Davison landed one winner from his only runner last weekend on his home track and will be striving to extend his winning strike rate with Albert's Melody, Overrun and Jack's All Magic.
Albert's Melody, who won for Davison last weekend, is on the quick back-up in the $27,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1600m) with Teighan Worsnop aboard.
Despite stepping-up in grade, Albert's Melody is expected to battle for race favouritism with the Mitch Beer-trained Tullaghan who finished third at Wagga last Monday.
Davison expected Albert's Melody to once again prove ultra competitive after his confidence boosting win last weekend, albeit in weaker grade.
"Albert's Melody has been racing consistently this preparation in similar grade to what he has been up against with the exception of last week," Davison said.
"We raced him last week because it was a drop in grade and I would have been disappointed if he hadn't of won that one.
"He got to the front early and had a bit of a look around which he has a tendency to do.
"But he still had a bit left in the tank when he hit the line.
"This week is a bit tougher but he is up against similar horses to what he has been placing against prior to last week.
"Mitch Beer's horse (Tullaghan) is handy on his day and I don't think there is much between the two horses.
"So I expect Albert's Melody to be thereabouts again for sure."
Davison also rated Jack's All Magic as a winning hope in the $27,000 Class One Handicap, (1175m) with Kayla Nisbet aboard.
Jack's All Magic is coming off his maiden win at Wagga last month.
"I thought Jack's All Magic was impressive last-start and I've got a bit of an opinion of the horse," Davison said.
"He's only had three starts for me which have been all nice performances.
"He overcome trouble in the run last-start but was able to charge home late."
