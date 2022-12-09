The Border Mail
Elders Real Estate Albury Wodonga finalists for National Property Management Awards

By Alice Gifford
Updated December 10 2022 - 6:11am, first published 4:00am
Chloe Palmer and Sue Ritchie from Elders Real Estate Albury Wodonga are top six finalists for a national property management award. Picture by James Wiltshire.

Managing properties amid a pandemic and regional real estate boom has seen Elders Real Estate Albury Wodonga placed as national finalists for large-scale property management, as regional housing supply dwindles.

