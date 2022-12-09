Managing properties amid a pandemic and regional real estate boom has seen Elders Real Estate Albury Wodonga placed as national finalists for large-scale property management, as regional housing supply dwindles.
Elders Real Estate Albury Wodonga property manager Chloe Palmer said the business had benefited from the wave of regional investment property purchases during the pandemic.
"We brought on over 300 properties over a 12 month period, which is unheard of," Ms Palmer said.
"Somewhere in Australia, someone targeted Albury Wodonga in this massive regional growth boom. We saw investors coming in so quickly and they were taking things without seeing them."
Ms Palmer said before the pandemic, at a previous workplace, the real estate aimed to manage one new property per month.
Following the regional housing boom and subsequent housing crisis, the monthly average property intake spiked for Elders Real Estate Albury Wodonga.
"On average we were bringing in 15 per month - absolutely huge," Ms Palmer said.
"These investors are buying properties that they've literally never seen and, to be honest with you, they have no interest in seeing. They want us to collect the rent and look after the properties on their behalf."
One of 550 nominations, Elders Real Estate Albury Wodonga property manager Chloe Palmer said their application focused on managing a rapidly expanding portfolio amid contradicting and changing cross-border COVID rules.
"That was a big deal for us," Ms Palmer said. "For us to grow as big as we did, we really were not expecting it."
"We had to put up with not only those border closures but both NSW and Victoria's legislation changes through that time."
Property managers Chloe Palmer and Sue Ritchie will attend the National Property Management Awards on behalf of Elders Real Estate Albury Wodonga in Melbourne next week.
