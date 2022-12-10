The Border Mail
Concept designs for Rutherglen silo precinct include artistic light projections and infrastructure improvements

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
December 10 2022 - 2:00pm
Corowa resident and Rutherglen landowner John Curtis is confident improvements to the latter's silo precinct would draw more people to the site. Public submissions for the project are open until January 31. Picture by Mark Jesser

Rutherglen residents are urged to have their say on plans put forward to transform the town's silo precinct.

