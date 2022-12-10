Rutherglen residents are urged to have their say on plans put forward to transform the town's silo precinct.
Concept designs have been drawn up for the site after community consultation, which suggested it become a public square given its close proximity to the town centre.
Artistic light projections onto the silos and infrastructure improvements to create a more suitable location for events were discussed.
Indigo Council mayor Sophie Price said the plans illustrated the possibilities.
"We undertook extensive community and stakeholder engagement and as a result we have these stunning concept designs that will transform the site into a beautiful outdoor space for community events and artistic activations, as well as a destination to meet, socialise and relax," she said.
"While this is a long-term vision for the site, having a business case and concept designs means council is in a much better position to advocate and seek funding opportunities to bring it to life."
Corowa resident John Curtis, who owns land in Rutherglen and regularly visits the precinct, said it would attract even more people to the tourist town if the silos were illuminated.
"Lots holidaymakers stop here and have lunch or afternoon tea because it's well situated," he said.
"There's a lot of people who get in the car and go for a drive and go wherever the silos are painted and come back again. It takes a couple of days to see them."
Submissions for the draft designs close on January 31.
The silos are on the market for $1.5 million through Elders Real Estate in Albury.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
