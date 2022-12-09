Avery Weilandt is hoping batting becomes his standout after returning to Wodonga in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
The most obvious change in the 23-year-old is his size after leaving the area days after completing his HSC at Albury High in 2017.
He was 65kgs, but is now a powerfully built 93.
"I've been in the gym and working on my strength, the way the game's going with T20, hitting sixes and fours is the way to go, that's what I like doing now," he revealed.
He showed that newfound power in his second game for the Bulldogs last weekend, smashing a run-a-ball 40, with two sixes and five boundaries, against top team North Albury.
When he left, Weilandt was better known for his right-arm off-spin.
"Bowling is something that always came easy to me, batting's always been a bit of a challenge," he admitted.
"I feel like I could have batted, but nobody took any notice. I want to change the perception, be more of a hitter."
Weilandt worked as a curator at a number of NSW Premier grounds, including Mosman's Allan Border Oval and Sydney Cricket Club's Drummoyne Oval, where he played.
