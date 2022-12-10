Remembering the early years of Ovens & Murray football

Delegates met in April 1893 to arrange the first matches of the Ovens and Murray Football Association.
Under president John Dodsworth and secretary Tom Hishon, the competition had teams from Rutherglen, Beechworth Wanderers, Wangaratta West End, Wangaratta City, Chiltern and Eldorado. The first two premierships were won by Beechworth Wanderers, but the competition was dominated in the early days by Rutherglen, winning 10 times from 1895 to 1910.
Both Albury and Border United were admitted to the Ovens & Murray Association in 1895. The Corowa Free Press reported that "the eight clubs now forming the association are Rutherglen, Albury, Beechworth, Border United, United Miners, Lilliput, Chiltern and Wangaratta." Albury lost its first match in the O&M Association against reigning premiers Beechworth Wanderers, played in Albury on May 4, 1895. Albury had to wait until 1902 to win its first O&M flag.
By 1899 the competition was reduced to seven teams: Albury, Chiltern, Wangaratta, Rutherglen, Excelsior, Border and Southern. These teams competed until 1904 when the competition was reduced further to Rutherglen, Border, Excelsior and Lake Moodemere.
The O&M folded in 1911. Rutherglen & District Football Association (R&DFA) formed in 1911, admitting Wahgunyah, Lake Rovers, Chiltern, Springhurst, Christmeadows, Great Southern, Excelsior, Corowa, Barnawartha and Howlong.
Albury and Rutherglen were admitted in 1912 and in 1913 the R&DFA had six teams: Albury, Balldale, Border United, Howlong, Lake Rovers and Rutherglen. Albury defeated Rutherglen in the 1913 final at the Albury Sportsground.
The Ovens & Murray Football Association reformed in 1914 and 1915 then, after a three-year break due to World War I, reformed for 1919. It struggled for a few years, but in 1926 became the Ovens & Murray Football League and began to grow in strength.
The photo shows the Albury team outside the Globe Hotel as they prepared for a trip to Balldale. The Border Morning Mail reported in August 1912 that "the long journey [to Balldale] ... being got over by the enterprise of Mr R Whitehead, with his 45hp motor wagon, which was fitted with seats for the journey. The motor acted splendidly averaging almost 12 miles an hour."
A September 1938 article reported Fred Blacklock provided his "motor lorry" to transport Albury players to Balldale in July 1913. The newspaper included the photo and identified many players and officials. In spite of what must have been a bone-rattling ride, Albury won in 1912 and 1913.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.