To hear Bob Jackson talk, you could fall into the trap of starting to describe his cricket career in the past tense.
After all, Wodonga's captain has just packed his bags and hit the road for a second season working as an assistant coach with Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League.
Jackson has been there, done it and got the t-shirt in the sphere of club and representative cricket and has nothing left to prove in Bulldogs colours.
Dipping his toe into the BBL water 12 months ago has sparked something in Jackson, who speaks of his desire to work at the elite level, travelling the globe for new and exciting opportunities in the world of coaching.
So, you're wondering, does it follow that he's ready to finally hang up his bat at the age of 47?
Don't you believe it.
"I love cricket more than ever and I love playing more than ever," Jackson insisted.
"My enthusiasm for a Saturday afternoon hasn't diminished.
"I'm still the first one there and I'm still the last one to leave.
"When the end will come, I would not have a clue.
"I've got no end date.
"There's a fair chance I'll probably die on a cricket field.
"My motivation and excitement to play is higher than it's ever been so for me to want to walk away is not even anywhere near the conversation."
But, however, the end of one extraordinary chapter is coming to an end, with Jackson pondering his next move in the game.
"I've gone through the ladder, I've been a coach or a mentor or a leader pretty much since I started playing cricket so this is probably just a natural progression for me, if I want to go any further," Jackson said.
"My playing career is closer to the end than the start, so the next phase is finding out what I do next.
"The natural progression for me is to stay involved with cricket and hopefully do something I haven't done as a player, which is travel the world and coach internationally and be involved in the sport internationally.
"England and India are places I want to experience."
The Renegades start their BBL campaign against Brisbane Heat in Cairns on Thursday before hosting Sydney Thunder at Marvel Stadium next Sunday.
"My role's exactly the same," Jackson explained.
"It'll be with the batting and the fielding and team preparation.
"This week's been all about getting the boys into T20 mode before we head to North Queensland.
"I'm pretty happy to be involved again.
"Hopefully this year I'll get to experience it a bit better because last year was COVD-affected and we were basically stuck in Melbourne for the whole tournament.
"I didn't get to experience the whole country, I suppose, and get to network and talk to other coaches, all those sort of things.
"But it gave me an opportunity to spend more time with our coaches and learn a lot more about the way of life in the BBL and at this level.
"I've worked out that this is the level I'd love to be at, if the opportunities arose throughout the year, this is where I hope to see myself."
It was a steep learning curve for Jackson in 2021/22, who was initially asked to spend seven days with the Renegades before agreeing to stay with them for the duration of the tournament.
Having finished bottom of the ladder with three wins and 10 defeats, players and coaches are hopeful this season will yield more fruit.
"T20 is almost a completely different sport," Jackson reflected.
"You need to learn a lot of different strategies, a lot of different ways to win a game and a lot of different ways to coach the boys to get the result.
"It was a younger group last year but we've recruited a couple of older, wiser heads into the group so it's going to be a different group this year that'll require some different coaching.
"It's pretty exciting because you're also learning as well, teaching a new group."
It's a world away from provincial cricket in Albury-Wodonga, where Jackson's side find themselves third-bottom after five games.
After collapsing against Albury in round six, they recovered to thump Tallangatta by 10 wickets but have since fallen at the hands of New City, Belvoir and North Albury.
"At various stages, we've been in games but we've lost five or six quality players from the top end and some of those guys are hard to replace," Jackson said.
ALSO IN SPORT
"We've got a lot young guys coming into the side that we're teaching how to play the Wodonga way and a lot of them are very green.
"There's going to be some frustrations, I suppose, with these young fellas, but they're pretty keen to learn and we're pretty keen to teach.
"Wilbur's a very good cricket coach and he's showing some of that now with the young bowlers along with myself and Wayne with the batting.
"All the facets of the game are really testing us as coaches but we're really enjoying what that's bringing.
"There's a lot of pressure on Johnno (Tom Johnson), Byron (Hales), BJ (Garvey, Leo (McGhee) and myself, a lot of the guys that have played for a long period of time together, to perform week in, week out.
"If we do that, we're going to be in most games but we need a little bit of assistance from the remainder of the group.
"That's where we're at at the moment."
