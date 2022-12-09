Benambra MP Bill Tilley, whose seat was officially declared on Friday after what he described as an "against the odds win", says there's plenty of work ahead, especially to fix the health crisis facing the Border region.
"For me it's back to work," he told The Border Mail. "We still have this boondoggle of a hospital plan. The money on the table will just move Wodonga to Albury and do little to meet the clinical services plan's forecast demand.
"Away from the clinical needs there are logistical issues. Is there a direct bus from Wodonga to Albury hospital? Can you get a bus to Albury on a Sunday? What thought has been given to the freeway and Borella Road intersection if Albury takes all our medical services and the traffic that comes with that?"
Mr Tilley also questioned "what is going on with the Japanese encephalitis vaccine".
"Albury Wodonga Health's free vaccine clinic in Smythe Street is booked out, Wodonga and Indigo councils' vaccine clinics are the same and not taking bookings for 2023," he said.
"The only bulk billing GP clinic can only get 10 doses a week, while others are charging upwards of $100 to administer the 'free' vaccine."
Mr Tilley said his win went against a statewide trend at the Victorian election and that he had withstood a preference deal that saw other candidates direct their second choice to independent Jacqui Hawkins.
