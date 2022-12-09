Surgeon admits mistake was 'catastrophic' and again apologises to family

A doctor has admitted her mistake during a surgery was "catastrophic" and has again apologised to the late man's family.
Dr Liu-Ming Schmidt finalised her evidence on Friday during the inquest into the death of William Edmunds in 2019.
She faced hundreds of questions over two days about her botched bowel surgery in Albury on November 7, 2019, and why she was involved in a second surgery to fix the problems eight days later, despite admitting to being in shock and upset.
Questions were raised about her decision not to let another surgeon take over the second operation.
Dr Schmidt stopped short of saying she shouldn't have been involved in the second surgery, but said she "should have had more time to reflect".
When asked if she should have withdrawn, she said "I take your point".
Dr Schmidt said she had felt responsible for the botched first surgery.
Problems were discovered on November 15, and she said the whole hospital had known about it.
She said she felt a responsibility to be involved in the second surgery, having caused the problems.
"I felt responsible and felt I needed to be there," the doctor said on Friday, and said Mr Edmunds' wellbeing had always been at the centre of her decision making.
The inquest heard the late man's son, Wade, would not have wanted her to take part in the second operation.
He said he hadn't been informed by Dr Schmidt of the botched operation.
A nurse raised concerns on a previous day of the inquest about Dr Schmidt's lack of open disclosure about her failings.
Dr Schmidt told the late man's two adult children she thought of their dad every day "and I will continue to reflect and repent".
She again said she was "extremely sorry" for her actions.
She has been suspended from surgeries at Albury Wodonga Health, but still works at the private hospital and other sites.
Further evidence will be heard on March 8 next year with findings likely to be delivered the following day.
